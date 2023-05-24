I’m Not Gatekeeping My Moisturiser, I Just Don’t Owe You Everything

Ultimately, TikTokers and whoever else, like the rest of us, are entitled to do what they want. A viral video is far from conferring the power and privilege that actual gatekeepers possess and wield every day. But the language we use matters, and using the term in this way simply waters down its potency. Perhaps it comes down to a reframing of what we expect from each other — and ourselves — on the internet. Maybe if everyone kept more for themselves rather than feeling the need to contribute to the constant online churn, we might feel entitled to less from others — and terms like "gatekeeping" would be left to their much more important, real-world devices.