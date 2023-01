Mielle Hair Oil & The Case For Gatekeeping Black Hair Products

Anya and other commentators allege that some popular Black-owned beauty brands switched up their formulas, erased Black women from their marketing and ramped up their pricing when they decided to cater to a wider range of hair types (leaving Black scalps dry and parched in the process). Shea Moisture fell out of favour with some Black consumers when it was sold to Unilever in 2017. The brand’s video campaign featured no women with 4C hair and while Shea Moisture issued an apology , it faced further backlash when it reportedly changed its formulas to suit white hair types. Cantu and Carol’s Daughter have also witnessed similar criticism after they were purchased by major cosmetics companies. These big budget acquisitions of Black-owned hair companies have been dubbed the “ gentrification of hair care ” and given the evidence, is not a farfetched statement. In my own experience, there have been many former hair care favourites that I’ve had to relegate to the “no longer works” pile before continuing on my never-ending journey of trial and error.