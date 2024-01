“It Healed My Chronically Dry Lips” — R29 Editors Test CeraVe’s New Ointment

“Now, the packaging on this CeraVe product is boring and medicinal — I don’t feel inclined to reach for it on looks alone — but the formula inside is well worth a go. It looks like Vaseline , but the ingredients are smarter, and it feels less gloopy on the lips. Rather than just providing a protective seal over the top of lips, I’m convinced it nourishes, too. Because, when I apply it before bed, my split lips look that bit better in the morning than they do with my other lip balms. It is heavy-duty though, so I only apply it at night. Writing this now, my lips have healed (temporarily I’m sure), and while I don’t think that’s entirely down to this one product, I do think the healing process sped up a little when this got added to my nighttime routine.”