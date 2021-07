This Unlikely Beauty Hack Is Genius For Making Dark Skin Glow

Gen Z skin-care expert Alicia Lartey is an advocate for Black women using fake tan, as her Instagram content highlights. The esthetician-in-training's fake tan journey began in school. "People would fake tan between PE lessons and as a lover of beauty treatments I thought to myself, Why don’t I give it a go?" Lartey says. "I’m someone who has stretch marks , insect bite marks, and acne scars . Strategically applying fake tan to these areas has helped me to achieve a more uniform skin tone." Lartey knows that an uneven skin tone is entirely normal, but she notes that it can make some feel self-conscious — and result in unwanted comments. Having also experienced breakouts, which can leave behind dark spots that are difficult to fade, she says, "Sometimes it invites unsolicited advice, which can be hard to deal with when you are still recovering from the emotional and physical trauma of having severe acne ."