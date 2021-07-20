This Unlikely Beauty Hack Is Genius For Making Dark Skin Glow

Then comes the actual tanning. "Using a good tanning mitt and applying the product in sweeping motions is the best way to apply a traditional tanning mousse," Lartey says. "Good application from the beginning will make fake tan last." Post-application, you'll want to avoid very hot showers (which might dry out your skin), and it's a good idea to moisturize once your tan has been rinsed away to avoid dry patches, especially around elbows and knees.