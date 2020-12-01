Cheap Body Scrubs Are The Most Affordable TikTok Beauty Trend

Dove dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, says that all scrubs aren't created equally, so it's essential to pick one with nourishing ingredients. "I like exfoliators that are coupled with moisturizers so that your skin remains healthy and nourished as you buff away the 50 million dead skin cells that we lose daily," Dr. Gohara explains. "I always advise my patients to start slowly and use an exfoliator once weekly, then gradually work your way up to more frequent use."