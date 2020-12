Cheap Body Scrubs Are The Most Affordable TikTok Beauty Trend

In the world of TikTok, there are a handful of key shower staples — and body scrub is one of them. In just about every shower routine clip, you'll find a variety of body washes, butters , and oils, but the same few scrubs appear in nearly every lineup for a good reason. Body scrubs are considered the unsung heroes of the shower routine: Experts say scrubs help buff off dead skin that soap and water wouldn't remove otherwise.