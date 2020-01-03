9 Body Butters That Will Save Your Skin This Winter

It’s 6 p.m., you’re standing outside waiting for your ride, and suddenly you feel it. No, not the sadness that Friends has officially left Netflix, but the unmistakable feeing of dry, itchy skin. Thanks to cold weather, hot showers, and central heating, dry skin is inevitable in the winter — but you can fight it with the right products.
Swapping your everyday lotion for a rich body butter is a great first step to soothe, hydrate, and protect parched skin. To help, we've rounded up our top body butter picks, ahead. Now your only concern is what the heck to watch tonight.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.