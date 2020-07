Is A Body Care Routine Necessary? Here’s What A Skin Expert Thinks

That being said, most of us have slightly higher demands of our faces and bodies. We don't just want our limbs to be hydrated, we want them to be buttery-soft. We don't just want healthy skin, we also want it to be clear and even in texture. We don't just want the basics. We want more because we’re human and that is our curse. So, body care. The good news? You don't have to scrub or buff if you don’t want to. Harley Street medical aesthetician, Benisha Williams , told me, "Scrubbing is good for getting rid of dead skin, but I can’t say I do it every night. Likewise, body brushing can be helpful as it stimulates the lymphatic drainage system, meaning you might feel that your skin is firmer afterwards and that you're carrying less water. But these effects have never been clinically proven; it's just anecdotal," she explains.