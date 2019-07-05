The sweltering summer heat can make wearing foundation seem more like a battle than a basic step in your makeup routine — this is a small but very real beauty matter that we're all too aware of. However, whether you're looking for daily sheer coverage or need to glam up for an outdoor wedding (i.e., me, last year), finding a melt-proof foundation for the months of June through August isn't as onerous as you may think.
If you're looking for a foundation your skin won't hate, look no further. The 11 picks here include velvety-matte powders to fluid-like liquid formulas, each one bearing our sweaty stamp of approval. (If standing at the altar in the heat of August sun isn't the ultimate foundation test, then we don't know what is.)
