7 Foundations That Are Perfect For Sticky Summers

Summertime has a reputation for being the most low-stress, breezy season of them all. Except, of course, when it comes to wearing makeup. As soon as the temp spikes, makeup seems to start sliding right off or amplifying shine — a result that’s anything but chill.
But this year, we’ll have none of it — we're hell-bent on finding a foundation that will withstand the rigors of summertime. Our plan: Hit up Ulta Beauty to source long-wear foundations that make us look as radiant as we feel (that means no melting, streaking, or caking under pressure).
What we found were seven standouts with powers to absorb excess oil, stay steadfast in the face of sweat, and even hydrate skin without a greasy feel. Then, with quality products in hand, another discovery: The key to faking a perfect summer complexion is just as much in how a product is used, whether the formula is a liquid, cream, powder, or gel-cream hybrid. In every case below, we achieved the most convincing camouflage by applying a teeny bit of product (we’re talking one pea size or less, here, folks) and then building up from there, if necessary. Ahead, see which no-budge foundations best stand up to sweltering weather, so we can reclaim summer (and our complexion) for what it should be — effortless, uncomplicated, and naturally lit.