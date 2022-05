I Tried Fake Tan Bronzer & I Might Just Ditch Foundation This Season

In a video with an impressive 11.2 million views, TikToker @abbybaffoe showed her followers how self-tan contouring lends dull skin a semi-permanent glow that means you can skip foundation and bronzer altogether. "I just recently started doing this and it's amazing because you trick yourself every morning that that's what you look like," she says. Abby uses a Beautyblender to apply tanning mousse, starting with her cheeks. "It does not matter if it's not perfect," she says, referring to any harsh lines. "Keep in mind you're just going to let it sit on and then wash it off." Applying the tan just underneath your hairline "gives that nice sun-kissed shadow," says Abby, "and last but not least," she continues, "I go in and heavily snatch up my jawline. I promise it looks a little hectic and blotchy, but in the morning it'll be perfect."