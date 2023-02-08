PFAS are present at such low levels in cosmetics, says Ghosh, that they are not going to cause any health concerns. Ghosh, Olu, and The Cosmetic Regulator all agree that it is the dose that makes the poison. The Cosmetic Regulator points out that currently, the UK and the EU have rigorous and regular safety reviews, which take place when a substance (or a group of substances) are discovered to be concerning. Ghosh agrees: "I would say no, you don't have to be worried. All large consumer-care companies will comply to the European cosmetic regulation in the UK and Europe. That is law." Within that, says Ghosh, it is stated that you are not allowed to sell unsafe products. "Period. PFAS or no PFAS, your product has to be fundamentally safe."