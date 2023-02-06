PFAS are present at such low levels in cosmetics, says Rani, that they are not going to cause any health concerns. Rani, Esther and The Cosmetic Regulator all agree that it is the dose that makes the poison. Currently, points out The Cosmetic Regulator, the UK and the EU have rigorous and regular safety reviews which take place when a substance (or a group of substances) are discovered to be concerning. Rani agrees: "I would say no, you don't have to be worried. All large consumer care companies will comply to the European cosmetic regulation in the UK and Europe. That is law." Within that, says Rani, it is stated that you are not allowed to sell unsafe products. "Period. PFAS or no PFAS, your product has to be fundamentally safe."