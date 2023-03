We Tried Rare Beauty’s New Lip Oil — & It’s Not What We Expected

"I love Rare Beauty's lip products and think the brand doesn't get its proper flowers, so I was hyped for these. I also love lip oils, especially the ones from innBeauty Project . So would I say this is an oil? Not in the absolute slightest. To me, it feels, and performs, closer to a lip tint than anything else. That said, it's much more moisturizing than a standard lip tint, so if you're looking for that effect without concern of drying out your lips, this is exactly what you want. Still, I really like these, despite the package not matching the label. I'm wearing Affectionate here with a lip liner from Juvia's Place , but I layered Affectionate and Happy together when I first tried them out and they made this gorgeous light mauve I just adored. They're almost good enough that I'll give them a pass on not being a true lip oil."