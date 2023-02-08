This Hydrating Crystal Lip Gloss Is A Y2K Prismatic Dream

Y2k style is back, and this time, only the best of the best trends have re-emerged. Grunge fashion has returned but so has iridescent makeup, which is possibly more exciting. Frosty eyelids and glossy lips have especially made their respective comebacks. There are many clear lip glosses on the market to achieve the trendy glazed look, but one that’s standing out — to the likes of “it” girl Nicola Peltz, may we add — is Cosmedix’s Lumi Crystal. The model dubbed the now-viral iridescent product "unicorn lip gloss" in a recent TikTok video. But the cherry on top is that it's actually a lip hydrator disguised as a gloss, giving it a leg up on the competition.
Created by aestheticians, Cosmedix is a skin-care brand for all skin types. One of its best-selling products is Opti Crystal, an ultra-hydrating under-eye treatment that's surprisingly holographic. The Liquid Crystal Lip Hydrator AM/PM gloss was created as its sister product, and it now has its own acclaim. Lumi Crystal is infused with what the brand calls “liquid crystal technology” composed of a 90% pure liquid crystal base and a plumping peptide. Along with additional softening and moisturizing extracts, the lip topper is intended to hydrate lips, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and give your pout a rejuvenated look. It can be applied on its own throughout the day, glossed over a lipstick, or even worn overnight as a lip mask.
I'm guilty of buying products solely because of aesthetically pleasing packaging, so Lumi Crystal immediately drew me in. The crystal-clear bottle filled with a dramatic pink-green-blue holographic gloss is intriguing. But once I saw all of the benefits — hello, long-lasting moisture and hydration and protection from environmental stressors — I really knew I had to give Cosmedix’s viral product a shot. Not to mention, one enticing review on the website reads, "Unicorn tears got nothing on this magic potion."
When I opened my Lumi Crystal gloss, the scent immediately filled me with nostalgia. But I couldn't — and still can't — put my finger on it. It stumped my R29 teammates, too. As I watched them be transported back to the 2000s, their guesses landed on "almond cookie," "strawberry," "Pink Sugar Perfume," and "Claire's in the mall." So if you want the full-on sweet-smelling y2k effect, this gloss does the job.
Now, I was obviously the most excited to see how the prismatic gloss actually looked on. Swiping the applicator onto my lips, it appeared as pigmented as it did in the bottle. But as I blended it out and patted my lips together, it diffused to a clear, sheer, and high-shine finish. When the light hit it from certain angles, there was a tinge of iridescent shimmer.
What surprised me the most though was the texture. I automatically assumed the gloss would be tacky, but it was the complete opposite. The formula is silky and weightless and immediately feels hydrating. I'd compare it more to a lip balm than a lip gloss. I even found myself smacking my lips together throughout the day because it made my lips feel so soft and smooth.
As promised, Lumi Crystal is long-lasting. I only needed to reapply it three times throughout the day. On the third round, I decided to swipe on a veryyyy dry matte lipstick (I won't disclose the brand) that made my soul sad. I then topped it with the hydrator, which immediately moisturized my lips and freshened up the lipstick with a radiant, glazed finish.
I also tested the product overnight as a lip mask. I occasionally add this step to my routine when my lips are feeling particularly parched and always have to blindly grab for my lip balm in the middle of the night for extra moisture. But with Lumi Crystal, after I put it on before bed, my lips didn't dry out as per usual or wake me up begging for moisture.
Overall, I think this silky, hydrating, and long-lasting lip topper is a really great buy. Beyond its subtle iridescent shine, its lip-care benefits are a big plus. Because of this, you'll want to wear Lumi Crystal over and over again, despite inevitably changing beauty trends.
