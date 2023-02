This Hydrating Crystal Lip Gloss Is A Y2K Prismatic Dream

Created by aestheticians, Cosmedix is a skin-care brand for all skin types. One of its best-selling products is Opti Crystal , an ultra-hydrating under-eye treatment that's surprisingly holographic. The Liquid Crystal Lip Hydrator AM/PM gloss was created as its sister product, and it now has its own acclaim. Lumi Crystal is infused with what the brand calls “liquid crystal technology” composed of a 90% pure liquid crystal base and a plumping peptide. Along with additional softening and moisturizing extracts, the lip topper is intended to hydrate lips, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and give your pout a rejuvenated look. It can be applied on its own throughout the day, glossed over a lipstick, or even worn overnight as a lip mask.