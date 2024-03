I Avoided Training For A 10k — Then I Embraced Slow Running

Fast forward over a decade, I’m voluntarily running regularly with the goal of completing a 10k in the summer. And I’m doing it slowly. The race isn’t until August, so I’m taking my training at a gentle pace. This means training intuitively and listening to what my body can do each day, rather than following a rigid guide. Sometimes I’m not up for a long run , so settle on a slow 3k and am still glad I got up; other days I don’t want to run at all; and on some days I feel a surprising urge to take on a 5k with the aim of achieving a personal best. By training this way, I’ve managed to keep running an enjoyable activity, unlike the way I used to dread it at school. I’m undoing the narrative so many of us hold that in order to run, we have to be exceptional and “a natural” at the activity. Slow running is a big “f*ck you” to that.