How Running Helped This Young Mum Find Her Identity Again

“I used to have this quote on the wall, where the very first part of it is ‘Our greatest fear is not that we are inadequate, our greatest fear is that we’re powerful beyond measure,’” she says. “It’s the one thing I’ve said to myself the most throughout my whole life. I felt like I was going to fail during that run… And I didn’t, so then I thought, if I can do that, maybe I can do a marathon. I think that the consistency of just running in general really helps my health and my mental wellbeing. It allows me to understand that those things are just self-doubt and it’s not real because my body is actually doing it.”