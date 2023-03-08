Life Without Limits: Meet The 3 Athletes Breaking Boundaries

Today, all three athletes recognise the importance of periods, citing words like 'health', 'power' and 'natural' in connection with their menstrual cycle. "I think it's a positive thing, it's important to have a cycle," says Ida. "My cycle is synonymous with health," adds Camilla, who grew up talking about periods at home in Italy. There, girls were empowered to speak freely about their periods and would be referred to a gynaecologist to equip them with all the facts, so Camilla never had any problems speaking about her cycle with her coach or teammates. For Molly and Ida, it was more of an obstacle. "I had problems for a long time until I realised that all these problems can come from hormones – from being out of your cycle," says Ida. Last year, she won all her races while on her period. "It was pretty good for me to know because before, whenever I got my period and I was on the race, I thought, Oh, no, it won't be my day, but now I know it's different."

