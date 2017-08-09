A Husband's Photo Captures His Wife's Battle With Ovarian Cysts

Here it goes. Since having my youngest and last child my body has been a mess. I've been getting ovarian cysts every 2-3 weeks and doctors can't tell me why. I've tried so many different birth controls and nothing is slowing them down. I've had my left ovary, and both Fallopian tubes removed. As well as my gallbladder that crapped out on me because of all the birth control I've tried. Well a few weeks ago I found out I have a huge ovarian mass on my right ovary. I go to see a specialist about what it is and how to proceed with treatment. So fast forward to last night. Rob and I were suppose to have a date night but I ended up in the ER in so much pain and spotting. They said the mass was still there and I really need to see a specialist. When we got home from the hospital I was crying and upset with my body. I felt like it was ugly, scarred, and completely broken, I felt like it has failed me. Rob said " Come here babe, let me take your picture so I can show you the things I think are beautiful about your body." We sat and he proceeded to tell me all the wonderful things about my body. Ladies that's the kind of man you deserve. A man that will pick you up when you're down, comfort you no matter what, endlessly tell you how perfect you are. #mybodymadebabies #ovariancysts #ovarianmass #myhusbandisthebest #tryingtoseethepositive

A post shared by Samantha Marie (@sam_marie_91) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:37am PDT