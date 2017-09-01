Story from Wellness

A Husband's Photo Captures His Wife's Battle With Ovarian Cysts

Kimberly Truong
When Samantha Caracci began experiencing intense pains in her back, stomach, and legs over two years ago, she told PopSugar, she thought that she had just been working out too hard and pulled some muscles at the gym. However, the pain persisted for over six months, and she went to the emergency room after a severe bout of pain — only to discover that she actually had cysts on her uterus and both ovaries.
After her diagnosis, she said, her husband's support has been her cornerstone. In a post on her Instagram page in June, Caracci described what her body has been through, as well as what her husband has done to support her.
"Since having my youngest and last child my body has been a mess," she wrote. "I've been getting ovarian cysts every 2-3 weeks and doctors can't tell me why. I've tried so many different birth controls and nothing is slowing them down. I've had my left ovary, and both fallopian tubes removed. As well as my gallbladder that crapped out on me because of all the birth control I've tried."

After finding out that she had an ovarian mass, she had gone to a specialist to find out what to do going forward.
"Rob and I were suppose to have a date night but I ended up in the ER in so much pain and spotting," she wrote. "When we got home from the hospital I was crying and upset with my body. I felt like it was ugly, scarred, and completely broken, I felt like it has failed me."
However, her husband didn't see it that way.
"Rob said 'Come here babe, let me take your picture so I can show you the things I think are beautiful about your body,'" she wrote. "We sat and he proceeded to tell me all the wonderful things about my body. Ladies that's the kind of man you deserve. A man that will pick you up when you're down, comfort you no matter what, endlessly tell you how perfect you are."
While Caracci deserves all the credit for getting through this herself, it looks like her husband helped her stay positive when it seemed too daunting.
"My body has been through a lot," she tells Refinery29. "I have many scars. I cry because I feel defeated at times."
"This is common, but awareness needs to be brought to this medical condition to help women," she says, adding that she wants anyone who is suffering from the same thing to know that "you aren't alone. You don't have to feel isolated, silent, and defeated."
