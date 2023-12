The Best Career Advice From R29’s Salary Stories In 2023

We know you love our Salary Stories series. Money is still one of the most taboo topics of conversation in the workplace, which is a disadvantage for all of us. It’s only when we talk about salaries that we start to realise whether we’re being underpaid or even misled by upper management about the money we earn. That’s why we are committed to driving conversations around salaries , especially if you don’t feel empowered enough to talk to people about the topic in real life. And at the very least, if you are happy with your salary, it’s always nice to have a nosey into what others are taking home — and it might even make you feel inspired.