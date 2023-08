Salary Story: I Learned The Hard Way Not To Take Sh*t From Work

For my first and second job after university, I had no idea you could negotiate your starting salary . I can't believe it has taken me as long as it has to realise that. Even in higher education where you are often hired on a particular grade and pay bracket, I still didn't realise that often you can negotiate where you start within the bracket. It was only once I became a manager myself that I realised a strong candidate holds the power in these discussions, particularly at the moment as we are having trouble recruiting skilled people. As a hiring manager, I am always happy to negotiate salary as I want my staff to feel good in their role, be paid well and want to stay!