Money Diary: A Higher Education Researcher On 25k

This week: "I’m 34 and live with my husband, C, in County Durham. We were lockdown lovers and I moved into his place and never moved out. We both work in the charity sector and I also work in higher education (I graduated with my PhD in 2020). Research is often short-term project work so balancing financial security means I do this part-time on short(ish)-term contracts (six months to a year) and also work part-time in the charity sector. It’s never going to get me to the big bucks! Having burnt out in my early 20s, I like the limited responsibility and healthy work-life balance it brings.