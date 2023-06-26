Salary Story: I Doubled My Salary In 12 Months By Moving Jobs Twice

ADVERTISEMENT
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 27
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Brand marketing manager, fitness
Current salary: £65,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 5.5
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Brand marketing manager, fitness
Current salary: £65,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 5.5
Starting salary: £18,000 in 2017
Biggest salary jump: £43,000 to £65,000 in 2022
Biggest salary drop: £35,500 to £32,000 in 2021
Biggest salary jump: £43,000 to £65,000 in 2022
Biggest salary drop: £35,500 to £32,000 in 2021
Biggest negotiation regret: After I was made redundant I took a job that I knew I was too experienced for and didn't give me the pay increase I was looking for. I was focused on getting a job, any job — not getting the right job.
Best salary advice: Get informed. Speak to friends, search online, speak to recruiters, look at job listings that inform you what you could be earning in similar roles in your industry. Take that info back to your manager and supply the evidence. You'll be shocked to find out what you could earn elsewhere and they will find it harder to say no to your negotiation.
And don't be afraid to move. From my experience, meaningful pay increases come from job hopping. I doubled my salary in less than 12 months partly due to luck but also because I moved jobs twice.