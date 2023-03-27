Salary Story: I’m On Maternity Leave & Successfully Negotiating A Pay Rise

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 31
Location: Buckinghamshire
Current industry and job title: Email manager in the charity sector
Current salary: £35,500
Number of years employed since school or university: 11 years
Starting salary: £18,000 in 2014
Biggest salary jump: From £26,000 in 2017 to £35,000 in 2019
Biggest salary drop: £26,000 in 2017 to £0 in 2018 (for a career change)
Biggest negotiation regret: When I was promoted in my first job, I was given £1,000 extra on my pay, but this was still less than the white male colleague who was doing the role before me. I wish I had the confidence to bring it up with the head of department or escalate it with the HR department, none of which I did.
Best salary advice: If you don't ask, you don't get. What is the worst that could happen... They will just say no, that's it. But at least you've asked and you now know where you stand.