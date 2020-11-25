Money Diary: A Telecare Operator & Student In Edinburgh On 22k

Housing costs: We each pay £540/month in rent.

Loan payments: £0

Savings? £2,500 in a Help to Buy ISA (I opened this last year just before the scheme ended and I transfer £100 from my current account every month), £400 in an instant access savings account (I transfer £50 from my current account every month and use this account when I have my car insurance, road tax and MOT to pay so I don't need to take money from my current account – I paid all my car-related costs over the past few months. I plan to add extra to this account over the next few months with Christmas coming up and to pay for flights (fingers crossed) for my sister's hen week in Florence next June and for my bridesmaid's dress for her wedding in August), £6,000 in a long-term savings account (my parents put aside the child benefit they received and handed this money over to me on my 18th. I've recently had to dip into this money to replace my laptop which I spilled a TINY amount of water on but which nonetheless died a death (doh), £1,400 in premium bonds.

Other: £13 Wi-Fi, £20 gas/electric, £153 council tax (all three of these represent my half of these costs), £20 gym membership, £4.99 Spotify (student rate woooo), £5 Bloody Good Period charity contribution.