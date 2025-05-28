Money Diary: A Communications Manager On £55,000

This week: "I'm 32 and live in a small city in the South East with my partner. We bought a small house here just over two years ago which is our first home together after moving from renting in London. We wanted to go somewhere smaller than London, but I needed to be somewhere commutable as I work in the London office twice a week. We’ve also been renovating our house since we moved here, though mostly by buying things on Facebook Marketplace and doing everything ourselves except for more specialist stuff like the plastering and new carpets. With regards to money, I am very aware I have large amount of savings, some of which has been inherited and some of which I have saved. I have always been very conscious of saving money/being savvy and managed to save throughout university, which continued into the world of work. I also recognise I’ve been very privileged that my family haven’t charged me rent when I lived at home during and after uni. I’ve started to dip my toe into investing in the last three years and have become more financially educated. I love to find a bargain, use cashback offers, shop on Vinted and invest a good chunk of my salary each month, but I also try and keep balanced and spend money on experiences with my partner, friends and family, and things that are good for my health and happiness."