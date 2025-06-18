Let’s start with the gender investment gap, which sits at £678 billion in the UK alone. On average, men save £1,512 more than women every year in the UK, and in 2023, 76% of men invested their savings, compared with only 63% of women. Men are also twice as likely to have a stocks and shares ISA than women. When it comes to retirement, men have on average 35% more in their pot than women. This gap exists for many reasons (chief among them, living in a patriarchal society), but what we watch is also a major contributor — and that’s why we need to undo learned stereotypes we have around money and investing.