6 Women On The Pressure Of Being The Eldest Kid Of Immigrants

Growing up, I constantly sought approval from my Mexican parents, even when making the tiniest decisions, like dyeing my hair. I was terrified of disappointing them after everything they sacrificed for their family. So I waited until I was 22 and studying in Mexico City to finally get blonde highlights, nervous to tell my mother, even over the phone who was back home in the U.S. And when I did? I could feel her wrath from a thousand miles away. Since then, I’ve watched as my younger sister gets piercings, tattoos, and dyed her dark hair blonde with zero consequences. While I was busy trying to be the perfect role model for my siblings, it turns out their courage to break the rules wound up teaching me a valuable lesson.