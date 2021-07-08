“I Decided To Formulate My Own Identity”: Three Women Talk Hair & Heritage

“I spent my formative years in a very white area, where there were no reference points for me to get inspiration for anything to do with my identity,” she tells me. “So I just decided I may as well formulate my own identity. I find safety in that because I already knew I was different. So for me, there was no point trying to conform to look the same as everyone else because I knew even if I tried my hardest, they were still seeing me as different. It was an outward expression of the personality that I had and what I’d experienced in my life.”