“I Decided To Formulate My Own Identity”: Three Women Talk Hair & Heritage

“It makes me feel empowered that I have the confidence to change my hair and not have inhibitions or hold it back. Because a lot of people would never dream of shaving all their hair off – they'd hate it. Having it blonde was great for the summer as well, and I really enjoyed it.” Growing up, Morgan found comfort in box braids, which she wore often. “I liked it because it was something different to my natural hair and it stayed neat for quite a long time. Plus, a few of my friends had [box braids] as well.” Currently sporting LIVE Colour + Moisture Twilight Black permanent hair colour – a range specifically developed for dark hair and all hair textures – Morgan is relieved to have a colour that is easy to maintain. “As much as I loved my hair blonde, it’s such an upkeep to keep it that way, especially when the roots grow out,” she admits.