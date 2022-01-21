In Defense Of Ari Lennox’s Trip to Ghana: The Power and Problem of Belonging

When I put out a call on social media for people who understand this experience of straddling two identities, a young Somali man who was born and raised in Denmark replied, “I think for most of my life I had to build up a mental and emotional shield for when I went outside my neighbourhood, which is made up of ethnic minorities,” he wrote. “Whenever I had to get on the bus to the [centre of town] or school, I had to put up this mental and emotional shield to completely detach from how symbolically violent the white Danish gaze [was]and it wasn’t until I started [travelling abroad] and visiting Africa that I understood how detrimental it was for my mental health.”