How Pottery Became A TikTok Thirst Trap

"Even just where the line is between what is kinky and what's not is really hard to draw. The reality is, any time you're watching a video and you're like, 'This is bizarre and I don't get it,' most likely it has to do with someone's kink," they add. Some videos incorporates obvious and common kinks like feet but almost any online content could be a kink for someone out there. Dr. Liz explains that when it comes to pottery, aspects like "dirt and dirtiness" and the relation to mud lend a hand. Activities like mud wrestling make for popular content, while mess and mud each hold their own as well-established kinks. All three just so happen to be guaranteed at the wheel.