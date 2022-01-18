The Problematic Rise Of ‘Side-Hustle Bedrooms’

The side-hustle bedroom, then, is very much generational but it is less an exciting new trend and more a reflection of the fact that younger generations have no choice but to be entrepreneurial. Access to space, to jobs and the ability to draw a line between the two is largely off the cards. Instead you’re put in a position where you feel you have to brand your most private of spaces as part of your hustle in order to drive it forward. In this light, naming it as a trend doesn’t make it covetable but shows how we live in a time where we don’t allow for rooms to be just rooms, where hustle is centred in the most private of home spaces and following the influencer format of merging life with work and self-branding is a necessary fact of life.