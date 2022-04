11 Bollywood Movies You Need To Watch If You’re A Newbie

If you’re sensing a trend, then you’d be entirely on to something. In the world of Bollywood, especially in the '90s and early 2000s, any combo of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as love interests was bound to be a raging success. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is no exception. The film is about two students who meet on a train in Europe and hate each other initially. After traveling across the continent together, Raj (Khan) tries to win over Simran’s (Kajol) parents in order to marry her. The problem? Her father’s already decided she’ll marry the son of his friend. DDLJ is one of the most successful movies in Bollywood history and is the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema. Seriously, 25 years after its release, it’s still being shown in a theatre in Mumbai. If you’re going to watch one Bollywood movie, make it this one.