11 Bollywood Movies You Need To Watch If You’re A Newbie

While many of the movies on this list are more contemporary, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include at least one from the classic Hindi canon (because those films are really what started it all). That has to be Pyaasa. In the film, Vijay (Guru Dutt), a poet who’s not taken seriously by his family, encounters a case of mistaken identity when a man he’d previously given his coat to is killed in a train accident. Vijay’s brothers, as well as an acquaintance — believing Vijay's dead — steal his poems and have them published to reap the benefits. Meanwhile, Vijay tries to prove to those around him that he is, in fact, the real Vijay. Pyaasa is considered one of the genre’s best films.