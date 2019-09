Get Over Your Fear Of Subtitles, Please

Like so: If you watched the television premiere of Game of Thrones, you saw Jorah Mormont’s arm appear from inside a prison cell . He then spoke, but David Benioff chose not to show us his face. You might not have known it was Jorah Mormont. In fact, you might have taken this moment to get up and check on your roasted cauliflower. If you watched with subtitles, you would have known that it was Jorah Mormont. The subtitles announced his presence with a sweet “JORAH” plus colon just before he spoke. That’s what you call subtitle privilege. We, the subtitle-lovers, knew that our favourite lovelorn knight was in the picture. You, the subtitle-eschewer, knew nothing. (Like Jon Snow.) With info like that on the line, you’re not going to stop watching the screen, even if you have cauliflower in the oven, and it's burning.