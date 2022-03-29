Many second generation children from immigrant families probably know this feeling intimately. Growing up between two cultures can sometimes come with some embarrassment (I remember finding out that not everyone kisses their family members on the mouth, and being embarrassed by it), but it can also come with a feeling of loss and disjointment from your culture and true feelings of identity. My dad’s side of the family is from Guyana — a Caribbean country with a rich history that hosts a diverse population of people from India, Africa, China, and Europe — but is ethnically South Asian (my mother’s side of the family is English and Scottish). My ancestors would have come from India as indentured labourers. Generations of immigration means that Indo-Guyanese culture is beautiful, but in itself a little disjointed, influenced by both the Caribbean and India culturally. My family doesn’t speak a lick of Hindi or Punjabi, they love both Soca and Bollywood music, and sometimes, we’ll wear saris for family weddings (but have no idea how to wrap them ourselves).