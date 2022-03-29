Alone in my room, I gasped aloud, before pausing the episode to rewind and rewatch the scene once, twice, and three more times. And there it was, the distinct tinkling opening notes. It may have been an over-the-top reaction, but it wasn’t entirely unique. “I recognised the song immediately,” Charithra Chandran tells Refinery29 over Zoom. “I immediately paused the episode and texted Chris [Van Dusen, show creator].” The moment was, like for me, a total surprise. "And what a lovely surprise,” she says. “I got super emotional. … This is like two parts of my life merging into one.”