6 Women On The Pressure Of Being The Eldest Kid Of Immigrants

One of the first memories I have is [from when I was] five and my mom had just given birth and my dad was driving taxis, so he wasn’t home. My mom had a really bad fever and said: “If things get bad, or if you feel like I look really, really sick, you can call this lady or you can call 911, but don't call your dad because [going to the hospital] is really expensive and I don't want him to get mad at us.” I remember being really anxious and stressed. It wasn’t until later in life that I realized I shouldn’t have been [in that position].