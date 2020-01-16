The Hottest Sex Scenes Netflix Shows Have To Offer

We are truly living in the golden age of television. For proof, you need look no further than Netflix's selection of original series and the absolute best shows from around the world. Besides all the compelling and groundbreaking series like Babylon Berlin and Altered Carbon, we are also getting more sex. Steamy sex. Polyamorous sex. Non-heteronormative sex.
So if you can't keep up with the most titillating, provocative, and downright spicy sex scenes on Netflix, we have neatly compiled them all for you here. Some, we're sure, you've already watched, rewound, and watched again. With others, we are hoping to arouse your libido and interest you in a whole new batch of unfamiliar characters.
Did you know that, unlike Jamie and Cercei Lannister's secret relationship, The Borgias' Lucrezia and Cesare were the brother-sister duo fans were actually dying to see together? And when they finally did, the showrunners didn't hold anything back, giving fans of the Showtime drama all the back-arching sensuality they had been longing for.
There are also the steamy scenes in Orange Is The New Black, with so many downright risqué sex scenes, it was nearly impossible to choose just one. So we chose two. A hot library quickie from Piper and Alex, the OG OITNB couple, and a sweeter, more seductive one between Poussey and Soso.
And, of course, no Netflix list would be complete without Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Or Luke Cage and Misty Knight. The surprisingly intimate sex scene from Gypsy, the now-cancelled Naomi Watts series. And the holy-shit-what-is-going-on polyamorous scene in Sense8.
Click through to some of our favourites — but be warned, they're delightfully NSFW.