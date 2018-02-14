AI Hotel: Simply put, AI hotels are hotels run by overactive, overinvolved virtual hosts, kind of like if Siri could control all aspects of your life. In the show, Takeshi (Joel Kinnaman) stays in the Raven, an AI Hotel designed to look like a 19th Century mansion. It’s run by an invasive, but totally charming, Artificial Intelligence form named Edgar Allan Poe, and is completely abandoned. AI Hotels went out of fashion decades prior, after hosts like Poe became too “clingy.” Essentially, since they had free reign over every aspect of the hotel, the AI beings had room for guests – but none for privacy.