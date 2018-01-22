Even a quick glimpse at Carbon will lead you to believe this is the Netflix show’s strongest flavor. After all, the drama’s entire backbone falls on one of the most sci-fi questions of all, which is what will happen if we could never die? Carbon, based on a book series of the same name by Richard Morgan, figures out how that would even be possible, thanks to the idea of a “stack,” or, a spinal implant that saves your entire consciousness in a handy little device. Even when your body dies, your stack can be implanted into another “sleeve,” or man-made body.