After his parents died, Kovacs had been recruited by Protectorate to work as an Envoy. Eventually — after an important moment that comes in the show — he's compelled to leave the Envoys, and use his powers to join forces with a group of revolutionaries, led by Quellcrist Falconer (Renee Elise Goldsberry), who was also Kovacs' lover. Like the Envoys, these revolutionaries also employed mind-control techniques to be able to sustain frequent needlecasting. And they actually were even more powerful than the U.N. Envoys. Quell taught her soldiers to withstand psychological manipulation and torture in virtual reality.