While talking to Jessica Jones stars Krysten Ritter and Rachael Taylor in New York City's Netflix offices, the pair encapsulated their show's entire sophomore year in a single sentence. “In life and in good story, sometimes you have to look back and face some old demons to move forward,” Ritter remarked, her on-screen best friend Taylor agreeing. No episode of Jones season 2 lives up to that ethos more than finale “AKA Playland,” where we see the titular superhero (Ritter) work through her many demons to come out changed and ready for the next chapter.