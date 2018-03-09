The idea of Trish trying to “be more like her friend,” comes back in the final episodes of the season as the radio personality tries to get powers like Jessica. In “Three Lives And Counting,” where Trish undergoes Dr. Karl Malus’ dangerous gene editing procedure, Trish asks, “Do you know what it’s like to feel powerless?” Trish claims she wants the heightened abilities Karl might unlock so she can “help people who can’t help themselves,” but that question proves the systematically abused woman simply wants to feel protected. In her mind, the only way to do that is to be exactly like ass-kicking Jessica, down to getting superpowers from the mad doctor who ended up giving Jessica her own.