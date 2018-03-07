We first hear of Trish’s assault in episode 2, “AKA Freak Accident,” as she goes to very politely ask the man who abused her, director Max Tatum (James McCaffrey), if he would help her get hospital records about IGH, the shadowy medical corporation at the heart of Jessica Jones’ season 2 mystery. When the filmmaker says no, Trish threatens to expose him for sexually exploiting her at just 15 years old. Everything Max says is unsettlingly similar to the real-life tales out of Hollywood. First, Max claims his victim was “16 going on 30,” so it wasn't really rape, then he says Trish was cast in his movie merely because she “wanted it more than anyone” he had ever met. Lastly, the director complains, “I was the one who was used.” In a later episode he cries of teen Trish, “I loved her.”