On one side, we see the abject fear women have about coming out with their stories of abuse. Jessica hires Jeri Hogarth (Carrie Anne Moss), a shark of a lawyer, to defend Hope in her double homicide case. Jeri, looking for a win however she can get one, wants to bully Jessica into testifying in support of Hope’s Kilgrave story; Jessica, however, balks at revealing her own trauma to the world. “My story will put me in the same position as Hope,” she explains. While Jessica is talking about the possibility of incarceration, countless actresses have explained they kept quiet about their own experiences with sexual abuse because they were afraid to be blacklisted or worse. They used actresses like Sorvino and Rose McGowan , who has also accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, as cautionary tales against telling their story