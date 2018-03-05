It might be darkly unsettling to see all of the similarities between Jessica Jones and Hollywood’s current reckoning, but at least it suggests a way forward as well. Jessica is able to kill her abuser, as the sea of women speaking out against Weinstein and men like him have metaphorically managed to do. No, they didn’t actually murder anyone, but, considering how much these fallen power players love the award circuit competition and awards that come with it, we all know exclusion from the race for little golden men is the same as spiritual death.