Diane Sawyer Will Interview Ashley Judd About Weinstein Allegations

In October 2015, Judd spoke to Variety about being sexually harassed by a film mogul she declined to name at the time: "I was sexually harassed by one of our industry’s most famous, admired-slash-reviled bosses. I was making Kiss the Girls at the time, and here I was, a declared feminist. I had completed a minor in what was then called women’s studies, which we now call gender studies," she recalled. "And yet I did not recognize at the time what was happening to me. It took years before I could evaluate that incident and realize that there was something incredibly wrong and illegal about it."