Diane Sawyer Will Interview Ashley Judd About Weinstein Allegations

Ashley Judd will sit down with ABC News' Diane Sawyer for an exclusive interview about the Harvey Weinstein accusations and fallout, Variety reports.
The interview will air Thursday, October 26 on Good Morning America, World News Tonight With David Muir, Nightline, ABC News Digital, and ABC News Radio.
Judd is one of the actresses who spoke to The New York Times for its report "Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades." She shared an account of being sent to Weinstein's hotel room for a business meeting two decades ago. Judd said the film executive appeared in nothing but a bathrobe and asked if he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower. Judd told the outlet that she recalls thinking, "How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?"
"Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly," Judd said in an interview with The New York Times.
In October 2015, Judd spoke to Variety about being sexually harassed by a film mogul she declined to name at the time: "I was sexually harassed by one of our industry’s most famous, admired-slash-reviled bosses. I was making Kiss the Girls at the time, and here I was, a declared feminist. I had completed a minor in what was then called women’s studies, which we now call gender studies," she recalled. "And yet I did not recognize at the time what was happening to me. It took years before I could evaluate that incident and realize that there was something incredibly wrong and illegal about it."
In the weeks since The New York Times report ran, Weinstein has been fired from his position and criminal investigations have been launched in Los Angeles, New York City, and London. Judd's exclusive with Sawyer will mark the first time she's spoken at length about the fallout from the allegations.
