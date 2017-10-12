Story from Entertainment News

Kate Beckinsale Says She Was Only 17 The First Time Harvey Weinstein Approached Her

It's been a tough week. Following the New York Times report of sexual misconduct allegedly perpetrated by Harvey Weinstein, women in Hollywood have been coming forward with their own stories about the film titan. It seems like everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Cara Delevingne says they've had similar encounters with Weinstein as those alleged in the article, and now Kate Beckinsale is adding her name to the list.
On Instagram, the actress posted a lengthy caption detailing an incident she says took place when she was just 17 years old. It follows a now-familiar pattern: She says was told she had a meeting with Weinstein only to be directed to his hotel room.
"He opened the door in his bathrobe," she wrote on the caption. "I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him. After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed."
They still maintained a relationship, although Beckinsale says she was constantly dodging his advances. He once asked her if he "had tried anything" when they first met.
"I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not," she wrote. "I had what I thought were boundaries - I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh 'Kate lives to say no to me.'"
She writes that she did all this knowing it would harm her career, which is why she stands behind the numerous women speaking up about their own stories.
"I would like to applaud the women who have come forward, and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers,managers,executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said 'well, that's just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here' will realize that we in numbers can affect real change," she said, adding, "Let's stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder, and let's remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick, and that we have work to do."
I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common.When I arrived ,reception told me to go to his room . He opened the door in his bathrobe . I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older ,unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him .After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left ,uneasy but unscathed.A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting .I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not .I had what I thought were boundaries - I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh "Kate lives to say no to me ." It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things,while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself,undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family.I would like to applaud the women who have come forward , and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers,managers,executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said " well, that's just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here " will realize that we in numbers can affect real change.For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in .I had a male friend who, based on my experience,warned a young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film ;the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off.Let's stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder,and let's remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick,and that we have work to do.

