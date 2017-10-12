Kate Beckinsale Says She Was Only 17 The First Time Harvey Weinstein Approached Her

"I would like to applaud the women who have come forward, and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers,managers,executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said 'well, that's just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here' will realize that we in numbers can affect real change," she said, adding, "Let's stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder, and let's remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick, and that we have work to do."