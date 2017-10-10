Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Go On The Record About Harvey Weinstein Harassment

Paltrow first worked with Weinstein when she signed on to star in Emma, a film adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel that Miramax (an independent film distributor operated by Weinstein) produced in 1996. Before she even appeared on set, Paltrow says she met with Weinstein at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel. Paltrow tells the Times he "placed hands on her," then suggested they both go upstairs to a bedroom for "massages."