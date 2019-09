Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Go On The Record About Harvey Weinstein Harassment

These admissions come on the heels of the Times' scathing exposé on Weinstein published last week. The piece details three decades of sexual harassment and assault, most of which had been hidden by intimidation, settlements, and nondisclosure agreements. The actress Ashley Judd notably recalled her own experiences at the hand of Weinstein. On Sunday, the Weinstein Company fired the producer. The company will reportedly take a new name in light of the recent allegations.