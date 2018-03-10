Jessica is also struggling to find documentation about the lost 20 days between the accident that killed her parents and when Trish’s mom adopted her. In season 2, she’s attempting to fill in the blanks with the help from anyone who is willing to speak with her. The problem is, it isn't easy finding out the truth if the government is doing its best to hide it from you. Jessica Jones suggests the government has the power to do what it wants and get away with it. What should really scare those watching the show, though, is knowing how close to real life that realization really is.